Britten Stables sold to Christchurch family

The luxurious home once belonging to world-renowned motorcycle designer John Britten has been sold to a local Christchurch family.

Britten's daughter and her husband, Isabelle and Tim Weston, restored the property in Fendalton after it was badly damaged in the Canterbury earthquakes.

It had a rateable value of $3.84 million but was expected to sell for more than that.

The Westons spent $2.5m to restore it and took three years to rebuild. They have since turned the stables into a luxury accommodation business.

Harcourts agent Alison Aitken managed the sale. She told the Herald the new owners were from Christchurch and have bought it as a family home.

Spectacular glass conservatory and curved marble staircase. Photo / Supplied

They do not intend to operate it as a business, she said.

"They are going to treasure it as much as they (the Westons] did," she said.

It was a busy campaign with five total offers made, all of which were local people except for one.

"The place is iconic. I don't think we have another Britten Stables here, it is pretty unique."

Aitken said now there are four parties who will be looking for properties on the top end of the market.

Isabelle and Tim Weston with children, Adaline and Raphalea. Photo / Supplied

Details including the cost of the sale could not be provided.

John Britten brought the property in the late 1970s. It was where he crafted 10 of his legendary motorcycles until his death in 1995.

The 2018 restoration featured on New Zealand's Grand Designs with the home featuring a heated plunge pool, a wine cellar, media room, and master bedroom with his-and-hers ensuite.