Up for sale: Iconic Britten Stables on the market

Grand Designs star home up for sale in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Grand Designs star home up for sale in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

The luxurious home once belonging to world-renowned motorcycle designer John Britten is up for sale in Mona Vale in Christchurch.

The centrepiece is its spectacular glass conservatory; the curved marble staircase that sweeps through the internal garden to the surrounding balcony above.

Britten's daughter and her husband restored the property after it was badly damaged in the Canterbury earthquakes.

The former Stables is on 1300 square metres of land in Mona Vale, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Isabelle Weston and her husband Tim Weston spent $2.5m to restore it and took three years to rebuild.

"We have some big news to share," they posted on Instagram.

"After a lot of consideration, we have made the difficult and emotional decision to put The Stables on the market."

"We know this incredibly special place will continue to bring magic to another family's life."

The Britten Stables have its roots as the horse stable for Mona Vale and was significantly remodelled in 2018.

Spectacular glass conservatory and curved marble staircase. Photo / Supplied

It was home to John Britten where he crafted 10 of his legendary Britten motorcycles until his death in 1995.

The restoration featured on New Zealand's Grand Designs with the home featuring a heated plunge pool, a wine cellar, media room, and master bedroom with his-and-hers ensuite.

A newly completed, New York-style loft apartment, located in a separate dwelling, overlooks the garden and provides yet more options to establish a home office or further accommodation.

A heated plunge pool sits in the centre of the conservatory. Photo / Supplied

It has four car garaging and sits on a total land size of 1303sq m.

"We are looking forward to spending more time with our kids and kicking off our next adventure, whatever that may be.

"In the meantime, it is business as usual and we look forward to welcoming guests for events and accommodation. Thanks for your support."