That is larger than Foodstuff’s new 6100sq m Pak’nSave Highland Park, opened in early February, which was so popular that trolleys ran out.

The Takapuna supermarket is consented for the greenfields ex-rubbish dump reclaimed site at 6 Fred Thomas Drive, opposite The Lake House and Rosmini College.

The site at 6 Fred Thomas Drive is outlined in yellow. The new $100m Pak'nSave Takapuna is consented to be built there. Fred Thomas Drive is shown in the centre of the image. To the left is the Lake House Arts Centre. Photo / Bentley & Co application

Resource management consultants Bentley & Co sought council consent.

The site has two street frontages because it is on the corner of Des Swan Drive, which runs off Barrys Pt Rd.

Bentley described how the 9826sq m site was somewhat constrained for a store that large.

The South Island’s biggest supermarket is rising at Rolleston. Photo / George Heard

The plans are for an undercroft, which means much of the car parking will be beneath the store.

The shop will be on the first level, partly due to the flood-prone nature of the site.

Plans for the landscaping showing the ground floor or carpark of the huge new Pak'nSave Takapuna to rise at 6 Fred Thomas Drive on the North Shore. Photo / Bentley & Co applicaiton

An upper-level service yard will also be created for hundreds of deliveries to be made to the store daily.

The site was historically part of the Barrys Point Landfill, which closed in the 1970s. The site is generally flat in topography and is currently vacant, finished in grass.

Pedestrian access will be from Des Swan Drive and Fred Thomas Drive. A travellator will get people up to the supermarket level from Fred Thomas Drive below.

A bus ploughs through floodwaters on Fred Thomas Drive in the January, 2023 floods.

“To allow for the passive ventilation of the customer parking area, which is in part necessary due to the historic [sic] contamination on the site, the customer parking area will be enclosed with an aluminium mesh screen that will screen the parking from view from the street,” the application said.

New premises for Mercedes-Benz North Shore were developed at 16 Fred Thomas Drive.

Fred Thomas Drive suffered in the January 2023 floods.

Property Insider reported on Tuesday how Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island have a $380m-plus expansion and upgrade programme:

$100m, 6461sq m Pak’nSave Takapuna on a reclaimed greenfields site, 6 Fred Thomas Drive opposite the Lake House Arts Centre; Developed and opened in February the new $100m Pak’nSave Highland Park; Developed the new $73m New World Pt Chevalier, set to open this September; Bought Woolworths Te Atatū to upgrade to New World Te Atatū; Developed and are opening the $40m+ Pak’nSave Rolleston near Christchurch this October; Developed the new $28m frozen distribution centre at Hornby, Christchurch, set to open on August 21; Refurbished and expanded the flood-hit New World Mt Albert for $6m; Opened the New Four Square Ōpunaki near New Plymouth in April, costing about $6m; Opened the Four Square Waipawa in Hawke’s Bay last November, costing about $5m; Opened the Four Square Putāruru last November, costing about $5m; Opened the New World The Stands at Pāpāmoa on November 5; And developed the Gilmours Hawkes Bay, which was only a delivery service. Last month, it opened as a wholesale cash-and-carry store for customers in a $12.6m upgrade.

