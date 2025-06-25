Bentley described how the 9826sq m site was somewhat constrained for a store that large.
The plans are for an undercroft, which means much of the car parking will be beneath the store.
The shop will be on the first level, partly due to the flood-prone nature of the site.
An upper-level service yard will also be created for hundreds of deliveries to be made to the store daily.
The site was historically part of the Barrys Point Landfill, which closed in the 1970s. The site is generally flat in topography and is currently vacant, finished in grass.
Pedestrian access will be from Des Swan Drive and Fred Thomas Drive. A travellator will get people up to the supermarket level from Fred Thomas Drive below.
“To allow for the passive ventilation of the customer parking area, which is in part necessary due to the historic [sic] contamination on the site, the customer parking area will be enclosed with an aluminium mesh screen that will screen the parking from view from the street,” the application said.
New premises for Mercedes-Benz North Shore were developed at 16 Fred Thomas Drive.