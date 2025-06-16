Donaldson said the Rolleston store has 485 car parks and is to open on October 14.

The store at 157 Levi Rd is on the corner of Lincoln Rd on the suburb’s outskirts, beside the former All Stars harness racing operations.

The Rolleston store is opening two months ahead of the original schedule. Photo / George Heard

About 250 staff will be employed at the store, with some recruitment to start towards the end of this month and senior leadership sought in July.

Donaldson said interest had already been expressed in 50 to 100 positions.

The Rolleston supermarket is due to open on October 14. Photo / George Heard

Phill and Sarah Blackburn are the owners, with Phill Blackburn having managed a New World Wānaka then owning New World Balclutha, New World Ilam in Christchurch and the big Pak’nSave Riccarton.

His father, the late Graeme Blackburn, operated the first Auckland Pak’nSave at Henderson.

Right on Rolleston's outskirts, on land once used for farming, the new Pak’nSave will be the largest retail outlet in the South Island. Photo / George Heard

At Pak’nSave Rolleston, Blackburn forecast 30,000 to 35,000 shopper visits a week, each with an average spend above $100.

The store has a 10.7m internal stud height, exposed ceilings showing services and an anti-clockwise shopper circuit.

Tim Donaldson (left) and Steven Mitchell of Foodstuffs South Island in the new Pak'nSave Rolleston. Photo / George Heard

Foodstuffs (South Island) Properties bought the site three years ago. The land was already zoned for supermarket operations as a permitted use.

The store has an 8100sq m gross floor area, is two levels high, has a ground floor area of 7300sq m and a trading area of 4600sq m.

October 14 is the opening date for the Rolleston superstore. Photo / George Heard

Skylights are in many other Pak’nSaves throughout New Zealand – but not in this new store.

Steven Mitchell, head of property, said skylights did not meet upgraded building code regulations, so instead daylight comes from windows at both sides of the giant store and the glazed, double-height entranceway.

The 370,000-litre water storage tank at the Rolleston supermarket. Photo / George Heard

Eight checkouts will be staffed and 18 checkouts will be self-serviced, showing the rise of that newer style of shopping.

The store will have 60 hand-held scanners for shop and go, tallying the total spend with each scan, meaning customers can save time and money.

A 370,000-litre water tank has been developed beside the store for firefighting capacity.

That also contrasts with Pak’nSave Highland Park, where Watercare and Foodstuffs North Island clashed over emergency water storage but later reached an agreement.

Pak’nSave Rolleston, Christchurch

Opens Tuesday October 14;

Vehicle access off Levi Rd and Lincoln Rd;

250 staff will be sought;

New two-level building is 8100sq m;

Built by Naylor Love;

18 self-checkouts, eight staffed checkouts;

To be operated by Phill and Sarah Blackburn.

