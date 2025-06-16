The South Island‘s biggest new supermarket is scheduled to open early and below budget.
Tim Donaldson, Foodstuffs South Island’s retail and property general manager, said at 8100sq m, the under-construction new Pak’nSave Rolleston would be the largest retail outlet on the Mainland.
“This has been built for under $50 million,”Donaldson said of the supermarket, built by Naylor Love on a greenfields site, “and it will open two months early”.
The price tag contrasts with Foodstuffs North Island’s new Pak’nSave Highland Park in Auckland. That opened in February, is smaller at around 6000sq m, has fewer carparks at 329 yet has an end valuation of land and buildings of more than double, at $100 million.
The reason is higher land values and the cost of construction in Auckland.
Steven Mitchell, head of property, said skylights did not meet upgraded building code regulations, so instead daylight comes from windows at both sides of the giant store and the glazed, double-height entranceway.
Eight checkouts will be staffed and 18 checkouts will be self-serviced, showing the rise of that newer style of shopping.
The store will have 60 hand-held scanners for shop and go, tallying the total spend with each scan, meaning customers can save time and money.
A 370,000-litre water tank has been developed beside the store for firefighting capacity.
That also contrasts with Pak’nSave Highland Park, where Watercare and Foodstuffs North Island clashed over emergency water storage but later reached an agreement.
Pak’nSave Rolleston, Christchurch
Opens Tuesday October 14;
Vehicle access off Levi Rd and Lincoln Rd;
250 staff will be sought;
New two-level building is 8100sq m;
Built by Naylor Love;
18 self-checkouts, eight staffed checkouts;
To be operated by Phill and Sarah Blackburn.
