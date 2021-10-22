Win with Canvas: Win a Nanoleaf Essentials light, valued at $428

Canvas and Nanoleaf are giving away the definition of lit smart art: the Nanoleaf Essentials, a lighting fixture assembled into delightful geometric patterns via wooden modular panels you can control through an app on your phone.

If it sounds like a lot, that's because it is: the elegant lighting system boasts 11 dynamic glowing effects, called Scenes, including Ember (think crackling fireplace vibes) and Calming Waterfall (a soothing, downwards gush of luminescence), with illumination that can be customised to react to your favourite music and panels that are touch-sensitive.

For those looking to optimise their sleep, it also has a Circadian Lighting feature that adjusts a room's colour temperature, so you can rest easily. Hot tip: Schedule the lights to wake you up naturally for a truly memorable slumber.

To win a Nanoleaf Essentials light, which works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa, and is valued at $428, simply complete the form below

App users click here to enter. Competition closes 11.59pm Sunday 7 November 2021.