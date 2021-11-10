WIN: Tickets to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Exclusive to Herald Premium and Print subscribers.

An attack in Middle-earth by a vengeful lord forces legendary King of Rohan Helm Hammerhead into a bitter war. Now faced with a desperate situation, Helm’s daughter, Héra, must find the strength to fight an enemy she once called friend, whose obsession will drive him to seek her total destruction.

Peter Jackson presents a groundbreaking journey back to Middle-earth through the eyes of legendary director Kenji Kamiyama.

Enter our competition for a chance to win a double pass to the NZ Premiere, plus the chance to attend a celebration event in Hobbiton with renowned filmmakers and voice talent in attendance.

Ten runners up will win a double pass to watch the movie in cinemas.