Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Promotions
Updated

WIN: Tickets to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Exclusive to Herald Premium and Print subscribers.

An attack in Middle-earth by a vengeful lord forces legendary King of Rohan Helm Hammerhead into a bitter war. Now faced with a desperate situation, Helm’s daughter, Héra, must find the strength to fight an enemy she once called friend, whose obsession will drive him to seek her total destruction.

Peter Jackson presents a groundbreaking journey back to Middle-earth through the eyes of legendary director Kenji Kamiyama.

Enter our competition for a chance to win a double pass to the NZ Premiere, plus the chance to attend a celebration event in Hobbiton with renowned filmmakers and voice talent in attendance.

Ten runners up will win a double pass to watch the movie in cinemas.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

#LOTR The War of the Rohirrim will be in cinemas on 12 December 2024 but you can watch the trailer here.

Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe now to join.

Competition closes Sunday, 1 December 2024 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.

Save

Latest from Promotions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Promotions