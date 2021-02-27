Win the Ultimate Family Race Day Experience

Spy has the ultimate family race day giveaway for Auckland Cup Day on Saturday 13 March.

Win a great day out and bid one final hurrah to an incredible summer of racing.

There are many ways to roll at the Ellerslie Race Course. A-Listers, fashionistas and bright young things enjoy the Enclosure and Cuvee, racing stalwarts enjoy the formality of the members stand, and the corporate tents are a great way to network whilst having a flutter.

But what about including all of the family? Combine a fun-filled day of taking in the track-action and people-watching, all mixed in with a VIP tour where the kids get to meet the horses too.

The general admission areas provide a relaxed, laidback day for families, with the option of bringing their own picnic with excellent viewing opportunities of the racetrack.

There's free entertainment throughout the day for the kids as well as access to the stables so they can visit the horses in between races.

The Spy Ultimate Family Race Day giveaway is valued at over $800 and offers a family package inclusive of the following, for up to 10 people:

-1x premium GA table

-1x 'Picnic box' hamper including platters of food

-An exclusive 'behind the scenes' experience for the family on the day to get a tour of the grounds and interact with some of the horses.

To be in to win, complete the form below and tell us why your family deserves the ultimate day out at the races.

Hurry competition ends Thursday 4 March at 11.59pm.

App users click here to enter.