Win the Ultimate Cast Iron Starter Pack

Legacy producer of cast iron, Lodge Cast Iron has rallied a collection of top New Zealand chefs to share their favourite recipes in a new cookbook that comes complimentary with any Lodge Cast Iron purchase from all major homeware retailers and online at www.lodgecastiron.co.nz .

The cookbook debunks the myths that cast iron is hard to use or only for the pros and dishes coveted recipes from the likes of Dariush Lolaiy of Cazador, Glen File of Onslow and more. Think Slow Cooked Lamb or Adobo Prawns with Blue Corn Tacos, alongside tips and tricks to ensure the outcome is a fantastic feast without the fuss.

The extensive Lodge Cast Iron range includes everything from skillets and grills to Dutch ovens and burger presses plus it can be used on any heat source – oven, stovetop, induction or even a campfire. Perfect for one-pan-wonder meals the pre-seasoned Lodge range is also a low-maintenance wash up – simply rinse with water (soap if you wish) and dry thoroughly.



Canvas and Lodge Cast Iron have the ultimate cast iron starter park to give away, including a Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Pro Grill (RRP$575.00, perfect for an outdoor BBQ or camping trip), a Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven 6.6L (a staple for soups, casseroles, bread and roasts, RRP$329.95) and Lodge's new cookbook. Total prize pack value is $904.95.

