WIN: One of Ten double passes to The Convert

The Convert

THE CONVERT is an epic historical drama depicting pre-colonial Aotearoa New Zealand and Māori culture. A lay preacher arrives at a British settlement in 1830s New Zealand, his violent past is drawn into question and his faith put to the test as he finds himself caught in the middle of a bloody war between Māori tribes. Following Once Were Warriors and Māhana, THE CONVERT is the third collaboration between Lee Tamahori and producer Robin Scholes, starring Guy Pearce, Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne, Antonio Te Maioha, Jacqueline Mckenzie, Lawrence Makoare.

In cinemas 14 March

