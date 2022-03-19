WIN: One of Ten double passes to Monkey Man

Monkey Man

Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with Monkey Man- an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is one not to miss- only in cinemas April 4. Watch the trailer here.

Competition closes Thursday 4th April. Terms and conditions apply.