WIN: One of ten double passes to Memoir of a Snail

Memoir of a Snail

From Academy Award® winning director Adam Elliot.

Grace Pudel, a lonely bookworm with a love for snails, finds herself adrift after losing her twin. She forms a friendship with Pinky, an eccentric woman, who helps her find hope and confidence amidst life’s challenges.

The Memoir of a Snail will be in cinemas on 7 November 2024 but you can watch the trailer here. Enter our competition for a chance to win one of ten double passes.

