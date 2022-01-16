WIN: One of Ten double passes to MAY DECEMBER

Image

Despite what began as a shocking affair, then 36-year-old Gracie (Julianne Moore) and 13-year-old Joe (Charles Melton) now lead a seemingly picture-perfect suburban life some 20 years later. Their domestic bliss is disrupted when Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), a famous actress, arrives in their tight-knit community to research her upcoming role as Gracie. As Elizabeth ingratiates herself into the everyday lives of Gracie and Joe, the uncomfortable facts of their scandal unfurl, causing long-dormant emotions to resurface. In May December, director Todd Haynes (Safe, Carol, Far From Heaven, I’m Not There, The Velvet Underground) explores one of the great talents of the human species: our colossal refusal to look at ourselves.

Coming to NZ cinemas from February 15. View the trailer here.