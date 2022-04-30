WIN: One of Ten Double Passes to KA WHAWHAI TONU

KA WHAWHAI TONU

We are thrilled to share that KA WHAWHAI TONU is coming to New Zealand cinemas on June 27.

Set in Aotearoa New Zealand in 1864, KA WHAHWAI TONU tells the story of a pivotal battle in the first New Zealand land wars in the Waikato region. A battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and the Colonial forces. This heroic conflict is told through the eyes of two young teenagers forced to take control of their own destiny amidst the chaos of the battle and their escape. Watch the trailer here.

