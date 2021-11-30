WIN: One of ten double pass to watch Midas Man in the cinemas

Midas Man

Brian Epstein, an unlikely visionary, discovered The Beatles’ raw potential in 1961. With unwavering belief and relentless drive, he transformed four scruffy lads into global icons. Midas Man is the inspiring story of his journey, filled with humor, heart, and the sheer determination that changed music history.

The Midas Man will be in cinemas on 29 August 2024 but you can watch the trailer here and enter the competition to be in to win one of the ten double passes to watch it.

Competition closes Thursday, 22 August 2024 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.