Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Promotions

WIN: One of ten double movie passes to The Penguin Lessons

NZ Herald
Quick Read

The Penguin Lessons

The Penguin Lessons

Exclusive to Herald Premium subscribers.

Steve Coogan stars in Peter Cattaneo’s film, based on a true story. The narrative follows an Englishman’s journey of personal and political awareness after adopting a penguin during a turbulent period in Argentina.

The Penguin Lessons will be in cinemas on 17 April 2025 but you can watch the trailer here. Enter our competition for a chance to win one of ten double passes.

Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe now to join.

Competition closes Sunday, 6 April 2025 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Promotions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Promotions