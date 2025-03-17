WIN: One of ten double movie passes to The Penguin Lessons

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Penguin Lessons

Exclusive to Herald Premium subscribers.

Steve Coogan stars in Peter Cattaneo’s film, based on a true story. The narrative follows an Englishman’s journey of personal and political awareness after adopting a penguin during a turbulent period in Argentina.

The Penguin Lessons will be in cinemas on 17 April 2025 but you can watch the trailer here. Enter our competition for a chance to win one of ten double passes.

Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe now to join.

Competition closes Sunday, 6 April 2025 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.