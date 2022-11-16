Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Promotions

Premium subscribers: Win one of 10 double movie passes to Emily

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emily movie

Emily movie

Emily tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë. The film stars Emma Mackey (Sex Education, Death on the Nile) as Emily, a rebel and misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights. It also explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte and Anne, and her forbidden love for William Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen – The Lost Daughter).

Herald Premium subscribers be in to win one of ten double movie passes to Emily in cinemas.

Fill out my online form.

Latest from Promotions