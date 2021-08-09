Win! Flights to see the Southern Lights

Be in to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience — a flight for two people to see the Southern Lights (Aurora Australis), valued at $4,990.

Join Viva Expeditions and a team of expert astronomers on a night flight to witness one of the world's most magical natural phenomena on Saturday 11 September 2021.

Take off on an Air New Zealand Dreamliner from Christchurch and head to the Southern Ocean, aiming for the latitude 62 degrees south, where Aurora Australis is brightest.

Soar above the clouds and weather systems for uninterrupted views, and see stars, constellations and planets, before returning to Christchurch in the morning of 12 September.

As you fly, full catering is provided, and onboard astronomers will provide a commentary about the wonders outside the window.

To enter, complete the form below. Terms and conditions apply.

Competition closes at 5pm on Tuesday August 17 and winner will be drawn and notified on Wednesday August 18.

Please note, flights to Christchurch and any associated accommodation costs are at winner's own expense. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about Viva Expeditions and Southern Lights by Flight visit vivaexpeditions.com