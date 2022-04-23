Win an idyllic 8-night getaway to Queensland thanks to My Queensland.

Experience the excitement and luxury of the fabulous Gold Coast, the river city of Brisbane and the stunning waterways of Moreton Bay.
The prize includes:
- Return Economy Air New Zealand flights from Auckland to Gold Coast, returning from Brisbane with in-flight services and checked luggage
- 5 nights twin-share accommodation in an Executive King Room staying at Dorsett Gold Coast Hotel with access to the Executive Club for buffet breakfast daily, all-day snacks and evening canapés and drinks
- Gold Coast transfer from airport to hotel
- $2000 Shopping Voucher at Harbour Town Shopping Centre
- Lamington National Park and Canungra Winery Tour
- One-time entry to Dreamworld
- One-time entry to SkyPoint Observation Deck
- Hot air balloon experience with champagne breakfast at O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat
- $100 dining voucher at Ms Margots Bar & Eatery
- Transfer from Gold Coast to Brisbane
- 3 nights in a Promenade Room staying at Crystalbrook Vincent incl. breakfast daily, a glass of prosecco & charcuterie board, late checkout plus City Winery lunch or dinner with wine
- Full day Moreton Bay cruise with dolphin feeding experience
- Transfer from Hotel to Airport
- Privilege dining card offering you 25% or more off select dining options
The trip is valued at over $10,000 and based on travel for 2 adults (over 18).
To enter simply complete the form below. App users click here to enter.
The competition closes 11.59pm Sunday 8 May 2022.