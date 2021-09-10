Win a trip to the Food and Wine Classic in Hawke's Bay

Dreaming of a sojourn through rolling vineyards? Canvas and the Food and Wine Classic (F.A.W.C!) are offering the chance for one lucky reader and their plus one to travel to Hawke's Bay for the region's 10th culinary festival in November 2021.

Sate your appetite at 50 gastronomic events, have five of the country's leading chefs cook for you at the F.A.W.C! Grand Long Lunch, hosted in a secret (and stunning) location, and enjoy two nights in a Deluxe Premium Studio at Napier's Art Deco-inspired Swiss Belboutiques, inclusive of complimentary breakfast at Saffron Social Kitchen and late check-out.

To be in to win this special prize, which includes $500 towards travel costs, and is valued at $1750, simply complete the form below. App users click here to enter.