WIN! A Torpedo7 Kākāpō Woollen Single Kayak, Plus Paddle Worth $1329

Explore the Kiwi outdoors from the water in an innovative wool kayak. Photo / supplied

WIN! A Torpedo7 Kākāpō Woollen Single Kayak, plus paddle

Looking for adventure this summer? Hit the water in a Kākāpō kayak, the world's first kayak made with New Zealand wool. Developed by Torpedo7 and Shear Edge, the Kākāpō's embedded wool fibres replace 2kg of plastic, about the equivalent of 400 plastic bags. With a flat hull for stability, it's ideal for beginners. Once the kayak has reached the end of its life cycle, it can be returned to a Torpedo7 store to be recycled into a new wool composite product.

Fill out the entry form below with your contact details and answer this question: where would you go on your first adventure in a Kākāpō, and why is that destination your top kayaking spot?

The competition closes at 11.59pm on October 23. Terms and conditions apply.

For more on the Kākāpō woollen kayak, see torpedo7.co.nz