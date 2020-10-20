Win a Taste of Kindness print with Canvas and Auckland City Mission

Six artists, including Rod Emmerson, Tracey Tawhiao, Daniel Tippett, Daron Paton, Pony McTate and Jo Tronc, have created stunning artworks based on summer food and a taste of kindness.

Readers can purchase signed limited edition prints of the works here, to help us raise money for our charity partner Auckland City Mission or they can enter our giveaway below and be one of six lucky people to win a signed, limited edition print.

To enter the prize draw is free, but we are inviting entrants give a donation of $10 which will help the Auckland City Mission provide nourishing ingredients for a meal to feed a family of up to four.

Please donate at: www.aucklandcitymission.org.nz

When entering, please select which artist is your preferred print.

Competition closes 11.59pm, 1 November 2020