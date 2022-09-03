Win a suitcase full of travel essentials from The Warehouse.

Take off on your next trip with a stylish new suitcase, a Bluetooth speaker and a pair of JVC wireless noise-cancelling headphones, plus a beach towel and a book to relax with, poolside. We have two prize packs to give away, valued at $260 each.

To enter, fill in your details below and answer this question:

What travel essential do you always pack in your suitcase, and why?

App users click here

Competition closes at 11.59pm on Saturday September 10. Terms and conditions apply.