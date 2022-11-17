Win a Platter of Goodies with Canvas and Lisa’s Dip

Lisa's Hummus x Canvas Giveaway

It’s the season for partying and catching up with friends and family. Canvas and Lisa’s have a have delicious array of platter goodies to giveaway to help you get creative in the kitchen. Perfect for a weekend summer picnic, or for no-fuss entertaining at home.

The two prize packages, each valued at $100 each, include the new range of Lisa’s perfectly paired pesto dip flavours including, basil, cashew, and parmesan, coriander and sweet chilli, and tomato, capsicum and almond. Plus, snack and recipe ideas and a set of pantry items to help get you started.

Each prize pack includes: Lisa’s dips, nut and seed crackers, mini toasts, bread sticks, gourmet wafers, gluten free wraps, olive and tomato couscous, pappardelle pasta, fusilli pasta, risoni and pine nuts.

To be in to win one of two prize packages, visit win/nzherald.co.nz

Entries close November 28 at 5:00pm



