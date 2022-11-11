Win a Luxury Bedroom Prize Pack with Foxtrot Home and Canvas

In the heat of the night, there is no better bedding than cool linen, in soft and classic colours.

Canvas and Foxtrot Home have a glorious bedroom prize package to giveaway, just in time for Christmas, and valued at over $500. Made from 100 percent French Flax organic linen sourced from Normandy, in Northern France, this set will transform your bedroom.

To be in the draw to win a malt duvet cover with one set of contrasting sand striped sheets and two pillowcases (pictured), fill in the form below.

Entries close on November 28, 2022 at 5:00pm.