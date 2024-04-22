Win a Luxurious 2 Night stay at Mākoha PurePod in Kerikeri and Food Hamper

To celebrate the launch of Mākoha PurePod in Kerikeri, PurePod are giving away a luxurious 2 night stay and food hamper.

Perched high amidst the native bush, like a glass treehouse, Mākoha PurePod offers a tranquil sanctuary.

Surrounded by towering Kauri trees and lively birdlife, you’ll enjoy the soothing sounds of the nearby river and beautiful birdsong during your stay.

Mākoha PurePod sits within a Queen Elizabeth II covenant, making the location extra special and unique.

Conveniently located just a 10-minute drive from Kerikeri, Mākoha PurePod ensures both serenity and accessibility.

Mākoha PurePod offers a luxury stay complete with food hamper.

