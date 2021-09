To celebrate the limited edition launch of M&M's® Bubblegum Flavour , we are giving away 4x packs of the delicious new flavour to four lucky winners!

The Hubba Bubba inspired chocolate is wrapped in M&M's signature crisp candy shell and will undoubtedly bring back feelings of nostalgia.

To enter, tell us your best tip for baking with kids in the kitchen and complete the form below.