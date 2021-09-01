WIN: A double pass to Synthony in the Domain 2024 - 10th February Auckland Domain

Supplied Image

SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN 2024 is a unique music event that that includes the combination of electronic dance anthems, a live orchestra, DJs, vocalists, and immersive visuals to create a diverse and multi-sensory music performance like no other. Check out one of last year’s performances here.

The Synthony in Domain 2024 lineup has been supersized with over 20 new artists just added and joining RUDIMENTAL LIVE, FAT FREDDY’S DROP, JOHN BUTLER & SYNTHONY NO.5 with AUCKLAND PHILHARMONIA for what will be a music festival experience like no other.

+ Just Announced artists:

GROOVE ARMADA’S JAMIE PORTEOUS, FLEETMAC WOOD, TIKI TAANE (ONE MAN BAND) , NICE N URLICH, SYRUP (SAMMIE & TETO), DAN AUX, PRINS, DICK JOHNSON, MISS B, RUBY LEE, CLINT ROBERTS (ZM).

We have a double pass up for grabs to SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN 2024 Presented by ManukaPharm on the 10th February 2024 at the Auckland Domain. Get all the details on this event here and make sure you enter our competition below for a double pass entry ticket for you and a friend.