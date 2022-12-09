Win a $500 Boh Runga Design Voucher with Canvas Magazine

Boh Runga Design is celebrating 15 years ‘Rocksteady’ as the home of precious, meaningful gifts - for big occasions or everyday moments.

To mark the occasion, Boh Runga has released a monumental ‘Rocksteady’ jewellery range, and a cover of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Rock Steady’, co-produced by P-Money.

To celebrate, we’re giving away a $500 Boh Runga Design voucher to one lucky Canvas reader - perfect for Christmas gifting. The Rocksteady Collection is available now on www.bohrunga.com and through all Boh Runga jewellery stockists. Boh’s rendition of ‘Rock Steady’ is available now on all streaming platforms. To go in the draw to win, visit nzherald.co.nz/win

Entries close December 19 5pm. This voucher can be used for any Boh Runga Design piece, online or in the Boh Runga Ponsonby store.



