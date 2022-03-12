Win a $12,000 trip for two to Ireland

Ireland is famous for awe-inspiring landscapes, vivid 5000-year history, cuisine, Guinness, music and warm hospitality.

To celebrate St Patrick's Day, go in the draw to win a trip for two to Ireland, valued at NZ$12,000, thanks to Innovative Travel, Qatar Airways, the Guinness Storehouse and Tourism Ireland.

The prize includes return Qatar Airways Economy Class flights from Auckland to Dublin, an eight-day Innovative Ireland Coach tour and pre-tour Dublin hotel with Innovative Travel, a VIP Guinness Storehouse tour including lunch and a Stoutie and a €500 Ireland Hotels Gift Card.

To enter, simply complete your details below. App users click here to enter.

The competition closes Thursday, March 24. Terms and conditions apply.

Discover more at Ireland.com