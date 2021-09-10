WIN: 3 x Joseph Joseph Podium Storage sets

Utilising stackable storage jars can sometimes prove inconvenient, particularly when the jar you need can only be found at the bottom of the stack. However, this storage container set introduces simple access to any jar. Each container includes a lid equipped with a secure silicone seal, user-friendly pour corners, and a base that firmly attaches to the rack.

Key Features:

The clever rack ensures easy access to any container.

Containers are equipped with airtight silicone seals and convenient pour corners.

Secure bases enhance storage safety.

The rack incorporates non-slip feet.

Container sizes: 1 x 1.9 L, 1 x 1.3 L, 2 x 900 ml, 1 x 500 ml

Designed for the storage of dry foods exclusively.

Competition closes Tuesday the 28th November 12:59pm 2023. Terms and Conditions apply.



