Win 1 of 3 $60 vouchers to spend at bohrunga.com

It was 15 years ago that Boh Runga released her eponymous jewellery range, its unmistakable motifs of feathers and piwakawaka tails are now seen dangling from earlobes and over decolletages across Aotearoa.

The musician and designer is a keen collaborator, and to celebrate this anniversary, Boh has released a new rose wine - named Bohsé, of course - created with Marlborough's Ant Moore Wines. This pale pink pinot rose has been produced with gifting and sharing in mind (may we suggest enjoying it while catching the last of the sun's rays on one of these late summer afternoons?), and is available exclusively from bohrunga.com.

