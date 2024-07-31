WIN: 1 of 3 2024 Suzuki Swifts with OneRoof Property

Be in to win a Suzuki Swift with OneRoof Property.

It’s time for a mid-winter pick-me-up.

A Suzuki Swift kind of pick-me-up.

Go to oneroof.co.nz/win right now, and enter to win one of three 2024 Suzuki Swifts worth $27,990 each. There’s one Swift to giveaway every week and you can enter each week if you want. That’s three chances to win.

Think about it, you could park your new Suzuki Swift in the brand-new garage of the brand-new house you found at oneroof.co.nz, because there are thousands of houses for sale at OneRoof Property. And there’s more landing there every day.

Go to oneroof.co.nz/win, complete the entry form and you’re in.