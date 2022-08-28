Voting now open: Who will 'Own the Court' thanks to Court Kings?

Which school or community group will Own the Court?

The nominations are in so who will own the court?

Vote now and help decide which school or community group wins a custom basketball court worth up to $50,000 thanks to Court Kings, Flava and the New Zealand Herald.

Court Kings will design and build the court including hoops and a playing surface worth up to $50,000.

Plus, by helping them own the court, you'll also go in the draw to win a Goalrilla Basketball Hoop (model GS54C) valued at $2,000 plus install costs up to $1,000.

The Finalists

Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate Senior School

Our kids have so little that is theirs and they deserve the world. It cannot be overstated how much this would mean to them, and how much of an impact it would have on their time at school and their lives

Mt Roskill Primary School

"You would have 100% got it in if we had actual hoops". "Unfair!" said Milly. Boom! The other team got it in the bucket. Please vote for Mt. Roskill Primary School so that we can have proper working basketball hoops to practice for our games!

ACTIS Aranui Community Trust

Aranui prides itself on community connection and this court will bring people together to thrive and celebrate unity as a community.

Kaitaia Intermediate School

Help us help the youth of Kaitaia Intermediate School and build a better tomorrow with something they're good at! It can't all be books and preaching let's find an inroad together, let's build them their happy place!!

Whanganui Intermediate School

Our kids deserve this. They love the game and through it develop life skills they take beyond the court. Having their own amazing court at their school would make them feel even more valued and proud. Their idols can become a little closer and they can live their dream.

Terms and conditions apply, voting closes 11 September 2022. App users click here to vote.