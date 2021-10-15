VAXXED? YOU COULD WIN A CAR* WITH TURNERS

We're giving vaccinated Kiwi's the chance to win a $15,000 car of their choice from Turners.

Don't let COVID-19 stop you from living your best life this summer, Aotearoa.

And what's more kiwi than getting out for a road trip.

If you are vaxxed, you can get on the road with Turners and the New Zealand Herald's The 90% Project.

Whether you are one or two jabs in, simply complete the form below before the competition closes at 11.59pm Sunday 31 October.

