Enjoy a day of pampering and indulgence at the Wellington Women's Lifestyle Expo on 23 & 24 July - featuring fashion, beauty, health, gourmet food and beverages, eco products and so much more. For more info visit womenslifestyleexpo.co.nz

Win 1 of 10 double passes to the Women's Lifestyle Expo in Wellington

Competition closes on Sunday 3 July 2022.