She Said

Based on The New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation and the best-selling book, SHE SAID is a thrilling true story about the power of truth and the inspiring journey of women who spoke up— for the sake of other women, for future generations, and for themselves. Starring two-time Academy Award® nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, see it in cinemas from November 17.

Herald Premium subscribers be in to win one of ten double movie passes to She Said in cinemas.