Premium subscribers: Win 1 of 10 double movie passes to Dame Valerie Adams: More Than Gold

This feature documentary is the candid and inspirational story of five-time Olympian, double Olympic gold medallist, Tongan/New Zealander Dame Valerie Adams; one of the world's most celebrated athletes. It is also the story of a mother, a daughter, a sister and a survivor. In Dame Valerie Adams: More Than Gold, Dame Valerie shares her story with honesty and vulnerability – exposing herself in a way few sports people dare.
Herald Premium subscribers be in to win one of ten double movie passes to Dame Valerie Adams: More Than Gold in cinemas.
To enter simply complete the form below, app users click here to enter.
Competition closes 4pm Tuesday 27 September 2022.
