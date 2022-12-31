NZ’s Best Beach 2023

Best Beach 2023

Nominations for Best Beach are now open, Aotearoa.

NZ Herald has teamed up with Tip Top Ice Cream to find the best of the best beaches in New Zealand.

Nominate your pick(s) in five new categories.

The five categories are:

Best Family Beach

Best Surf Beach

Best City Beach

Best Camping Beach

Best Hidden Gem

Using the form below, you can nominate one contender for each category.

You can also tell us a little bit about why you think they deserve to win and send us a favourite photo of you and your whānau enjoying these great summer spots.

Nominations are open until the end of Sunday 8 January. From there, entries will be counted and the 10 most popular nominees in each of the five categories will be named as our finalists.

Voting will commence from 15 January to determine the winners of each category. Who will reign supreme at the end of January? It’s up to you!