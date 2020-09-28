Win an all-inclusive five day Northland Experiences cycling holiday for two

The Cook to Kupe Cycle tour is an e-biking tour rich in history, culture, scenery, quirky towns, interesting locals, boutique accommodation, gastronomical delights and magical experiences in the beautiful Northland region.

Cycle from the stunning Bay of Islands on the east coast to the majestic Hokianga Harbour on the west coast of Northland, incorporating the Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail and so much more.

The Cook to Kupe tour with Northland Experiences promises natural beauty and cultural and historical insights enjoyed in comfort at the leisurely pace of an E bike, and exceeds all expectations.

Advertisement

One lucky reader will win this incredible, once in a lifetime prize, for them and a partner or friend. Total prize value is $5900, and includes:

• 5 nights' accommodation in a range of local lodges, taverns and hotels (twin or double ensuite rooms)

• Fully supported tour with Tour leader escorting you with a luxury minibus

• All meals - breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks

• All transfers during the tour as well as ferry fares

• Top quality E-Bikes

To be in to win simply complete the form below

Entries close at 5pm, Monday October 12

For more information on Northland Experiences and their biking and hiking tours, go to northlandexperiences.co.nz