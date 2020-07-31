DRIVEN is giving you the chance to drive in style for eight days with Volkswagen's most powerful SUV - the new Touareg V8 TDI.
The Touareg V8 TDI sets a new standard in SUV with its powerful combination of immense powertrain, premium exterior styling, interior comfort, and incredible handling. Packing the same punch as some of the world's top-performing supercars, this luxury SUV takes its place as the most powerful Volkswagen SUV ever made.
Head to DRIVEN before 25 August 2020 to enter.
Advertisement
Terms and conditions apply.