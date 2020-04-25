Disney and Pixar's Onward is streaming now on Disney+ and to celebrate, Disney are offering the chance to win 1 of 10 out-of-this-world prize packs, including a stationery set, sticker sheet, umbrella and two Pop! Vinyl figures!

In Disney and Pixar's Onward, elf brothers, Ian (voice of Tom Holland) and Barley (voice of Chris Pratt) get to spend a day with their late dad and go on a quest aboard Barley's van Guinevere. When their mum (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realises her sons are gone, she teams up with The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) to find them.

For your chance to win just tell us who you'll be watching Onward with this weekend.

Watch Onward on Disney+

You can also continue the fun from the comfort of your lounge room. Visit the Disney website where you can download a range of printable Onward activity sheets and theming for your movie night.

Advertisement

Competition closes 11.59pm Sunday 10 May.