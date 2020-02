The New Zealand Herald in association with the Hauraki Gulf Forum is proud to bring you the 2020 Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Poster, inserted inside the Herald free to you on Thursday the 27th of February.

Established in 2000, the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park is celebrating its 20th birthday. Discover an abundance of life in our big blue backyard, featuring artwork by renowned wildlife artist Dave Gunson.

Get yours free in the Herald, Thursday, February 27th.