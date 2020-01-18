SPY has four tickets for one lucky punter to attend the Karaka Million, New Zealand's richest race at the Auckland Racing Club this Saturday.

The winner will gain entry into the grounds and the new The Cavallo Club, an Italian-inspired experience with outdoor and covered areas located next to the track on the Newmarket Lawn.

Choose between a glass of Riccadonna Prosecco or Stella Artois on arrival. The prize also includes a food voucher to the value of $200 from the Italian-inspired fare at Amaranto.

Enjoy front-row views of the night's famous fireworks after the last race, and also get entry into the after-party in Cuvée. Please note that it is R18 and a dress code applies.

Competition closes 5pm Wednesday 22 January 2020