Sun, sand, surf. It's the classic Kiwi summer, made safer thanks to Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Did you know that during the 2018/2019 season 4,903 volunteer Surf Lifeguards completed 237,721 patrol hours at 80+ patrol sites across New Zealand. They saved 702 lives – with zero fatal drownings between the flags.

With your generosity, Surf Life Saving New Zealand can continue to keep our beaches safe, and equip our lifeguards with the resources they need to keep us safe.

