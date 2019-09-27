U2 are returning to Auckland in November, to play their era-defining Joshua Tree album in full for the first time in New Zealand.

Released in 1987, the record includes With or Without You, Where the Streets Have No Name and One Tree Hill, their tribute to Kiwi Greg Carroll. After their first show, on November 8, sold out, they announced a second Mt Smart Stadium show on Saturday, November 9.

Special guest will be Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. The Weekend Herald is giving away five pairs of general admission standing tickets for the second show.

To enter: simply complete the from below

Competition closes 11.59pm Sunday 13 October, 2019. The prize is for tickets only and does not include travel or accommodation.

For further ticketing and tour information head to livenation.co.nz