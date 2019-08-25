Thanks to our prize partners - Universal Pictures New Zealand, Air New Zealand Grabaseat, Rydges Queenstown, The Remarkables, and Europcar, we have a family holiday for four to Queenstown for one lucky NZ Herald Premium or print subscriber. Enter now and go into the draw to win this exciting prize package:

• Return flights to Queenstown from any Air New Zealand domestic airport in New Zealand thanks to Air New Zealand Grabaseat

• 4 nights' accommodation at the Rydges Queenstown for a family of four (2 adults, 2 children) with daily breakfast

• 4 days skiing at The Remarkables including 1 day Family Learner Experience (private coaching for the entire day for your family including lift, lesson & rentals)

Advertisement

• 4-day car rental from Europcar

• $500 spending money in the form of a Prezzy® card

• Family movie pass (admit 4) to see Abominable at any participating cinemas in New Zealand from September 19

• PLUS, 10 x runner up winners will get a family movie pass (admit 4) to see Abominable at any participating cinemas in New Zealand from September 19 for the duration of its theatrical release

From the makers of How to Train Your Dragon comes a magical adventure for the family, ABOMINABLE – in cinemas September 19. When a young girl encounters a Yeti on the roof of her apartment, she and her friends name him "Everest" and embark on an epic quest from the streets of Shanghai to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes to reunite the magical creature with his family.

Join a magical adventure to the top of the world when ABOMINABLE opens in cinemas September 19. Rating TBC. Watch trailer here

Competition opens 12.01am Monday 26 August and closes 11.59pm Sunday 8 September. Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald digital or print subscriber or NZME Regional print subscriber at the time of winner selection (9am Monday 9 September, 2019) and to have entered by submitting the form below.