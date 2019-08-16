See Mick Fleetwood and Sir Bob Geldof like you've never seen them before. Be in to win tickets for you and three friends to Playing it Strange, Geldof v Fleetwood.

Playing it Strange

will see Live Aid founder

Sir Bob Geldof

and Fleetwood Mac legend

Mick Fleetwood

in a candid interactive discussion moderated by former Split Enz member

Mike Chunn

about the most intimate details of their careers, with the captivating live Q&A followed by a full concert set.

Featuring some of the all-time favourite songs of Geldof and Fleetwood, the set will be performed by a hand-picked list of New Zealand's top artists in combination with some of New Zealand's most talented high school musicians.

An evening like no other,

Playing it Strange

will immediately be recognised as one of New Zealand's iconic major events.

Event details:

Monday 23 September, 2019

6.30pm – 11.30pm

Vodafone Events Centre, Auckland

Competition closes at 11.59pm Sunday 25 August 2019.