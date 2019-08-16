See Mick Fleetwood and Sir Bob Geldof like you've never seen them before. Be in to win tickets for you and three friends to Playing it Strange, Geldof v Fleetwood.
Playing it Strange
will see Live Aid founder
Sir Bob Geldof
and Fleetwood Mac legend
Mick Fleetwood
in a candid interactive discussion moderated by former Split Enz member
Mike Chunn
about the most intimate details of their careers, with the captivating live Q&A followed by a full concert set.
Featuring some of the all-time favourite songs of Geldof and Fleetwood, the set will be performed by a hand-picked list of New Zealand's top artists in combination with some of New Zealand's most talented high school musicians.
An evening like no other,
Playing it Strange
will immediately be recognised as one of New Zealand's iconic major events.
Event details:
Monday 23 September, 2019
6.30pm – 11.30pm
Vodafone Events Centre, Auckland
To enter: simply complete the form below.
Competition closes at 11.59pm Sunday 25 August 2019.