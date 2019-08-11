1 man is diagnosed with prostate cancer every 3 hours, while more than 2 Kiwi men will die every day – mates, fathers, brothers, grandfathers. If you haven't been directly affected by prostate cancer, you're bound to know someone who has; it's the most common cancer amongst Kiwi men and on par with breast cancer when it comes to diagnosis numbers each year.

That's where the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand comes in – each year their Blue September campaign helps raise awareness as well as vital funds to support ground-breaking research and provide support for men and their families around the country.

There are two simple ways to get involved this year, either by 'going blue for the boys' as part of a Blue Do or via an online donation.

DONATE NOW

Whether it's a golf day, blokes BBQ, girls' night out, morning tea at the office or anything that brings people together and encourages men to get checked, theme it blue and raise funds to help PCFNZ eliminate death and suffering from prostate cancer.

You can register your Blue Do here and receive a free event pack to get you started!