Win tickets for you and four friends to the Frances Hodgkins: European Journeys exhibition at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki. We have four prizes up for grabs.

is the culmination of a significant international project to bring together artworks from New Zealand and around the globe to explore the artist's place in 20th-century art.

The exhibition includes more than 150 artworks produced between 1901 and 1946: from early watercolour travel sketches of the French Riviera, Morocco and Venice, through to her first contact with modernism in Paris, and oil paintings from her later life in Britain.

Alongside Frances Hodgkins, view original artworks by her friends and contemporaries, including Monet, Picasso, Degas, Matisse and more.

To enter: simply complete the form below.

Advertisement

Competition closes Sunday 18 August 2019. Image: Frances Hodgkins Wings over Water 1931–2, Leeds Art Gallery, Leeds Museums and Galleries, gift from the Contemporary Art Society, 1940