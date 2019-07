Hamilton will host a World Series of Darts event for the first time as the NZ Darts Masters takes place at the Claudelands Arena on August 23-24.

2019 NZ Darts Masters

August 23-24, Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Confirmed Players: Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Gary Anderson, Peter Wright, Daryl Gurney, Simon Whitlock, Kyle Anderson, Corey Cadby, Cody Harris

Tickets from Ticketek

Register below to win one of five double passes to the NZ Darts Masters in Hamilton.